Nikhil Borkar Is New SSP Budgam

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The government on Saturday transferred Nikhil Borkar (IPS), SSP (Tech) CID headquarters, and posted him as Senior Superintendent of Police, Budgam.
“In the interest of administration, it is hereby ordered that Shri Nikhil Borkar, IPS, SSP (Tech) CID Hqrs., is transferred and posted as Senior Superintendent of Police, Budgam, vice Shri Al-Tahir Geelani. Further, Shri Al- Tahir Geelani, shall await posting at Police Headquarters, till further orders.” reads an order of Home department.ADVERTISEMENT
