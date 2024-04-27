Plus One Robotics Unveils New Depalletization And Gripper Technologies Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & Automation News) Plus One Robotics , a provider of AI vision software and solutions for robotic parcel handling, today announced two significant product updates designed to enhance efficiency and expand its reach into new market segments.

The new updates offer significant advancements for businesses seeking to streamline and optimize their fulfillment operations where speed, accuracy and efficiency are paramount.

The new features include updates to depalletization and induction capabilities.

The new depalletization feature addresses growing customer needs in grocery fulfillment, including the demand for increased SKU entitlement for shrink-wrapped cartons and trays.

The new capabilities help overcome a longstanding technical challenge faced when automating the depalletization process - accurately distinguishing between groups of densely packed, shrink-wrapped food and beverage items.

class="adsbygoogle" style="display:block;" data-ad-client="ca-pub-6033737614224062" data-ad-slot="7061071681"