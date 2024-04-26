Georgia, FAO Sign New $4Mln Project To Boost Sustainable Agriculture, Rural Development

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Otar Shamugia, the Minister of Environment Protection andAgriculture of Georgia, and Raimund Jehle, the representative ofthe United Nations' Food and Agriculture Organisation in thecountry, on Friday signed an agreement for a new four-year, $4million project to enhance competitiveness in the agriculturalsector, elevate food production, introduce new technologies,increase the knowledge of farmers, reduce poverty in rural areasand promote gender and social balance in the sector, Azernews reports, citing Agenda.

The target groups of the Inclusive Rural Development andSustainable Agriculture project are farmers, cooperatives, ruralhouseholds, educational institutions, private sectorrepresentatives and owners of family farms.

Shamugia thanked the FAO and the Austrian Government for supportand partnership over the years and emphasised the importance of theFAO's involvement in Georgia's cooperation with the European Union,particularly in implementing the recommendations issued in relationfor the country's membership candidate status.

Shamugia said the new project would“significantly contribute”to strengthening the agricultural sector and“effectively”implementing the recommendations.

In his turn, Jehle noted the signing of the new project was“proof” of support for the country and future cooperation. He alsohighlighted the FAO supported Georgia's rapprochement with the EUand the signing of the new project marked a“new stage” ofdevelopment in agriculture.