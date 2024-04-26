Estonia Delivers Two Patrol Boats To Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Estonia, in coordination with Denmark, has delivered two patrol boats to Ukraine to secure vital sea lines in the Black Sea.
The Estonian Defense Ministry announced this on the social media platform X , Ukrinform reports.
"Estonia has delivered two patrol boats to Ukraine in coordination with ally Denmark," the ministry said. Read also:
Estonian foreign minister calls on partners to help Ukraine protect skies
It added that such aid helps Ukraine secure vital sea lines and defend its waters from Russian aggression.
Photo: Estonian Defense Ministry
MENAFN26042024000193011044ID1108142723
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.