Estonia Delivers Two Patrol Boats To Ukraine


4/26/2024 6:10:48 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Estonia, in coordination with Denmark, has delivered two patrol boats to Ukraine to secure vital sea lines in the Black Sea.

The Estonian Defense Ministry announced this on the social media platform X , Ukrinform reports.

"Estonia has delivered two patrol boats to Ukraine in coordination with ally Denmark," the ministry said.

It added that such aid helps Ukraine secure vital sea lines and defend its waters from Russian aggression.

Photo: Estonian Defense Ministry

