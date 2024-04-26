Russian Troops Kill Five Residents Of Donetsk Region Overnight

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Donetsk region, Russian troops killed five civilians and injured eight others over the past day.

The head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, Vadym Filashkin, reported this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

“On April 25, Russians killed five residents of the Donetsk region: three in Udachne, one in Kurakhivka, and one in Ocheretyne,” noted Filashkin.

According to the head of the Regional Military Administration, eight more people were injured in the region over the day.

As reported earlier, in total, Russians launched four missile attacks, 75 airstrikes, and 66 attacks from multiple rocket launchers at Ukrainian positions and settlements over the past day.