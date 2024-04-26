After Casting Vote, Union Minister Shekhawat Makes Voters' Slips Outside Polling Booth

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, April 26 (IANS) Union Jal Shakti Minister and BJP candidate Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Friday was seen making voters' slips at a polling booth in Rajasthan's Jodhpur after exercising his franchise.

The Minister, who is also the candidate from Jodhpur, cast his vote at New Government Senior Secondary School, Ratanada. He was also accompanied by his wife Nonad Kanwar, and daughters Suhasini Shekhawat and Surangama Shekhawat.

Like a common voter, the Shekhawat family stood in the queue and waited for their turn.

After exercising his franchise, Minister Shekhawat said that the BJP would score a hat-trick by winning 25 out of 25 seats in Rajasthan.

"There is no doubt that the NDA will win more than 400 seats in the country," he said.

The Union Minister described the development work being done by the Modi government in the last 10 years as the basis of the forthcoming victory.

After exercising his franchise, Minister Shekhawat reached the booth counter near the school and got busy making voters' slips as he is also the Panna Pramukh of his booth.