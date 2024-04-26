Journalist, Soldier Alla Pushkarchuk Killed In War

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Alla Pushkarchuk (call sign "Ruta"), a former journalist with the Tyzhden and Chytomo outlets, was killed in action on April 25.

This was reported by the Institute of Mass Information with reference to a military serviceman, former editor-in-chief of the Tyzhden newspaper, Dmytro Krapyvenko.

In a comment to IMI, he clarified that Alla died in Donetsk region as a result of the Russian strike.

"Alla Pushkarchuk ("Ruta") died. A fragile girl who went to war back in 2014, left behind the world of art and studies at the Karpenko-Karyi University and her dream career of a theater expert," Dmytro Krapyvenko wrote on social media.

Parliament calls on world to intensify efforts to return all captured Ukrainians

According to him, in 2018, Pushkarchuk was accepted into the team of the Tyzhden newspaper, where she grew from a journalist to an art columnist.

It is noted that during the Revolution of Dignity, she joined the Right Sector movement before deploying to the frontlines as part of the force's media department to cover the hostilities and take photographs. It is then when she was assigned a call sign, "Ruta".

Three peoplein enemy shelling of Donetsk region

The Chytomo outlet said that in 2021, Alla Pushkarchuk applied for the post of their editor. "Out of more than 140 CVs, we selected her, she coped best with all tasks. Alla worked in our team for six months as a news editor and coordinator of the #EmptyChairPeople project," the publication noted.

After the full-scale invasion, Alla joined to the Armed Forces together with her partner. "She died as a result of a missile strike in the arms of her loved one," Chytomo added.

As IMI reported, Alla Pushkarchuk became the 77th media representative who perished as a result of Russian aggression against Ukraine.

Photo: Alla Pushkarchuk, Instagram