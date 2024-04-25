155 People Killed By Flash Floods In Tanzania

Amman, April 25 (Petra)-- According to Tanzania's Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa, flooding has claimed 155 lives and injured at least 236 more on Thursday.Majaliwa said to the Tanzanian parliament in the country's capital, Dodoma, that over 200,000 people have been impacted and over 10,000 houses have been damaged.

