Britain Believes Ukraine Set To Increase Number Of Long-Range Strikes Against Russia

The Ukrainian Armed Forces will increase the number of long-range strikes against Russia as the influx of Western aid will enable Kyiv to shape the war in much more powerful ways.

UK defense chief Tony Radakin suggested this in an interview with the Financial Times , Ukrinform reports.

Radakin admitted that Ukraine's defenses are not in the best shape at the moment as fierce fighting is underway to repel the onslaught of Russian invasion troops.

However, according to Radakin, such a gloomy picture of the war takes no account of longer-term trends working in Kyiv's favor. These include recent defense aid packages from the U.S. and Europe, Ukraine's increasingly effective long-range strike, and Moscow's total failure to“choke off” Ukraine's vital grain exports via the Black Sea.

"The danger with any snapshot is that it (ignores – ed.) where we are now with where we will be in next couple of years," Radakin said, noting that people should stop "feting Russia" and believing the Kremlin "somehow has got major advantages".

Radakin did not express any direct reservations against Ukrainian strikes and sabotage raids inside Russia.

"As Ukraine gains more capabilities for the long-range fight (...) its ability to continue deep operations will (increasingly - ed.) become a feature of the war," Radakin said, adding that such strikes will "definitely have an effect".

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Russian forces are likely to intensify ongoing offensive operations, as well as their missile and drone strikes, in the coming weeks to take advantage of the time gap before the U.S. defense package arrives in Ukraine.

