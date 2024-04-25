More Gold Medals For Qatar

Collage picture shows Qatar's Ahmed Jebreen poses with the national flag after winning discus throw gold at the inaugural Youth GCC Games underway in the UAE yesterday. (Right) Qatar's Hatem Hamid celebrates his victory in the 1500m race.

