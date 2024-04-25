Student Protests Against Gaza War Spread Across US Universities

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Organizers of these protests say that despite their civil and peaceful approach to these protests, police and, in some cases, university officials have resorted to violence and threats, including suspending students, to suppress these protests.

Reuters also reported on the detention of hundreds of students by police and the suspension of hundreds of students by universities.

According to reports, Columbia University and its affiliated Barnard College suspended dozens of students who participated in the protests. More than 100 protesters were arrested at Columbia, and Yale police arrested over 60 protesters on Monday after giving them“multiple opportunities to leave and avoid arrest.” The New York Police Department also reported the arrest of 120 people late on Monday in New York.

It is noteworthy that these protests have disrupted the ordinary course of activities at some of America's most prominent universities to the extent that Columbia University has added the option of online teaching for its next semester, and Humboldt, California State Polytechnic University, has cancelled its in-person classes until Wednesday following these protests.

These protests come as the US House of Representatives has approved the country's plan to equip Israel with military arms.

