Over 4.40 Lakh People Visited Srinagar's Tulip Garden, Highest Since 2007

“This year the garden remained open for 33 days and saw a footfall of 4.46,154 visitors,” Floriculture Officer of the garden, Javeed Masood, told PTI.

This is the highest footfall ever recorded in the garden since its inception in 2007.

The Indira Gandhi Memorial Tulip Garden, earlier known as Siraj Bagh, was opened for the public on March 23 this year.

Among the visitors, 3,204 were foreigners, 3,35,636 domestic tourists and 1,07,314 locals, Masood said.