Bandipora Encounter: Search Operation Continues On Second Day

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Police and security forces have continued search operation for second day in Renji forest area of North Kashmir's Bandipora district on Thursday.
A joint team of Police, Army's 13RR and CRPF launched a cordon and search operation in Renji forest area of Bandipora amid specific information about the presence of at least two & three terrorists on Wednesday.ADVERTISEMENT
As the joint team of forces approached the suspected spot, the hiding terrorists fired upon them, triggering off a gunfight.
“All exits points have been sealed and lights were installed to prevent terrorists from escaping,” quoting an official news agency Kashmir Scroll reported.
He said that search operation continued throughout the night and it is going on Thursday as well. Read Also 2 Soldiers Injured In Bandipora Encounter Terrorist Killed In Shopian Encounter: Police
He further added that helicopters and other services have been pressed into service to track down the terrorists while the escaping of terrorists can't be ruled out.
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN25042024000215011059ID1108137161
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.