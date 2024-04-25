Bandipora Encounter: Search Operation Continues On Second Day

A joint team of Police, Army's 13RR and CRPF launched a cordon and search operation in Renji forest area of Bandipora amid specific information about the presence of at least two & three terrorists on Wednesday.

As the joint team of forces approached the suspected spot, the hiding terrorists fired upon them, triggering off a gunfight.

“All exits points have been sealed and lights were installed to prevent terrorists from escaping,” quoting an official news agency Kashmir Scroll reported.

He said that search operation continued throughout the night and it is going on Thursday as well.

He further added that helicopters and other services have been pressed into service to track down the terrorists while the escaping of terrorists can't be ruled out.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now