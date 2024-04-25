Enemy Tries To Advance On Flanks Around Chasiv Yar - National Guard

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops are trying to advance on the flanks around Chasiv Yar in the Donetsk region, but are not successful.

This was reported by National Guard spokesman Ruslan Muzychuk on the air of the United News telethon, Ukrinform reports.

According to him, during the day there were active attempts to storm the enemy at the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka directions, as well as at Novopavlivka and Orikhiv.

As for the Bakhmut direction, the spokesman noted that it is the area of Chasiv Yar. The enemy is actively using artillery there and attempts to attack from the flanks from the settlements around Chasiv Yar, these are“frontal attacks”. However, our defense forces do not allow them to establish their positions, the spokesman emphasized.

Muzychuk said that 176 hostile attacks took place in the eastern direction and 97 in the southern direction over the day.

As reported, the National Guard of Ukraine has had some success in the area of Serebryansky forest in the Luhansk region. Three brigades managed to regain part of the territory. This was previously reported by the National Guard commander Oleksandr Pivnenko.