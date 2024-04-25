Palestinians discover additional 51 bodies from mass grave at Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, Palestinians discovered an additional 51 bodies from a mass grave at Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis city, located in the southern Gaza Strip.



“Some 30 victims have been identified, while efforts are still underway to identify the others,” Ismail al-Thawabta, the director-general of Gaza’s government media office, provided this information to a Turkish news agency.



He stated that at least 334 bodies have been uncovered in the mass grave since Saturday.



The discovery of these bodies followed the withdrawal of the Israeli army from Khan Younis on April 7, concluding a four-month ground offensive in the city.



Since a cross-border attack by the Palestinian resistance group Hamas on October 7 last year, Israel has launched a brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip, resulting in significant casualties. Tel Aviv claims that the attack resulted in the deaths of nearly 1,200 people.



According to local health authorities, more than 34,200 Palestinians have been killed, with a majority being women and children, and an additional 77,200 individuals have been injured.



After over six months of Israeli military action, extensive parts of Gaza have been devastated, leading to the internal displacement of 85 percent of the enclave's population. The situation is exacerbated by a severe blockade, which restricts access to essential resources such as food, clean water, and medicine, as highlighted by the UN.



Israel faces accusations of genocide at the International Court of Justice. An interim ruling issued in January ordered Tel Aviv to cease genocidal acts and to take measures to ensure the provision of humanitarian assistance to civilians in Gaza.

