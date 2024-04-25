Kuwait Applauds UN Commission Report On UNRWA

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 25 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Thursday welcomed a report released by a United Nations commission regarding the performance of the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA).

The ministry, in a statement, acclaimed the results of the report that had been issued by the (UN) independent commission concerning UNRWA's performance, affirming its prime role in supporting the relief, humanitarian and development efforts for the brotherly Palestinian people.

It re-affirmed necessity of ensuring the sustainability of funding the international relief agency, stressing the State of Kuwait's stand that calls for providing all forms of backing for the refugees of the brotherly Palestinian people to alleviate their hardships, inflicted due to the Israeli occupation's continuous breaches of the international law and the international humanitarian law.

The official Kuwaiti statement alluded to the Independent Review Group on the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) that had been appointed by the United Nations (UN) Secretary-General, in consultation with the UNRWA Commissioner-General, on February 5, 2024. (end)

