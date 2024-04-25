Qatar Participates In Intergovernmental Meet On Plastic Pollution

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Ottawa: The State of Qatar took part in the fourth session of the Intergovernmental Negotiating Committee to develop an international legally binding instrument on plastic pollution, including in the marine environment, in Canada's capital, Ottawa.

Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Canada H E Dr. Khalid bin Rashid Al Mansouri headed the State of Qatar's delegation which included representatives of the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change, the Ministry of Municipality, and the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, as well as QatarEnergy.

In a speech on behalf of the GCC countries, Qatar's Ambassador to Canada affirmed the GCC countries' keenness to cooperate with all countries' representatives to make this session a success and achieve its objectives, and to adhere to United Nations Environment Assembly resolution (5/14).