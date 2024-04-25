UK, Kazakhstan ink strategic partnership, collaboration deal

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, Kazakhstan and the UK finalized a strategic partnership and cooperation agreement during an official visit by Britain’s top diplomat to the capital, Astana.



The Kazakh Foreign Ministry issued a statement indicating that the agreement was signed subsequent to discussions between Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu and UK Foreign Secretary David Cameron.



“This comprehensive agreement will be a significant step in taking political, trade and investment relations between Astana and London to new horizons,” Nurtleu was cited as saying at the gathering.



“We believe our strong and mutually beneficial strategic partnership will continue to strengthen in all areas, from energy to rare metals, from ecology to education,” Nurtleu added.



The Kazakh foreign minister also expressed his approval of the interactions between his country and the UK at both the intergovernmental and inter-parliamentary levels.



Consequently, Cameron emphasized that the UK attaches significant importance to enhancing cooperation with Kazakhstan, considering it a crucial partner in Central Asia.



“He also expressed support for the ongoing reforms in our country and the readiness of London to deepen its ties with Astana,” the statement further mentioned.



Later, Cameron engaged in discussions with Kazakh Leader Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in Astana. During the meeting, Leader Tokayev highlighted the dynamic progress of bilateral cooperation between Kazakhstan and the UK.

