Russian Forces Injure Four Residents Of Donetsk Region On Apr 24

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On April 24, the Russian army wounded four residents in the Donetsk region.

Vadym Filashkin, the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

"On April 24, Russians wounded four residents of the Donetsk region: two in Dobropillia, one each in Solovyove and Krasnohorivka," the regional governor said.

He stressed that the Russian invaders killed at least 1,933 citizens in the region and injured 4,832 others. The figures do not include victims in Mariupol and Volnovakha.

As reported by Ukrinform, the enemy launched 13 missile attacks, 56 air strikes, and 105 MLRS attacks on the positions of Ukrainian troops and populated areas in the past day.