'I Have Never Seen A More Consultative PM..' EAM S Jaishankar Slams Those Calling PM Modi A Dictator (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has rejected the notion among Opposition members and critics that Prime Minister Narendra Modi administers like a dictator. Jaishankar termed the latter as the most consultative Prime Minister he has ever seen.

Taking part in a podcast hosted by Sushant Sinha, Jaishankar offered a nuanced perspective, shedding light on Modi's consultative approach to decision-making.

Jaishankar said, "I've never seen a more consultative PM than Narendra Modi. Modi consults his team for any kind of decision. Take, for instance, when a foreign leader is set to attend our Republic Day parade on January 26. While many would start the paperwork in October of the previous year, Modi takes a different approach. Every task is teamwork for him. He asks the team for options regarding which leader should attend the parade. He sits down with the team first, asking for justifications about who should attend. Only after a perfect justification, considering the pros and cons of each leader, does the meeting commence."

"Prime Minister Modi's consultative style is unusual. We put in a lot of hard work before such meetings. In fact, for these discussions, we typically have about five meetings and prepare PowerPoint presentations.

"In most organizations, leaders often assert their opinions at the outset of meetings and then continue the discussion. Teammates often agree with the leader's opinion. But PM Modi doesn't operate that way. During team discussions, we can outline our opinions to PM Modi, to which he responds, 'Yes, I hadn't thought of it that way.' His working habits are very open, considering everyone's opinions before making a decision. He listens to our opinions on his decisions open-mindedly and never takes offence. I admire his working habits. As someone known for being straightforward, I appreciate working with him."