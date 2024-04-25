SBU Shows Drones Destroying Russian Surveillance Systems

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has shown how they destroy Russian surveillance systems using kamikaze drones.

According to Ukrinform, the SBU press center reported this on Facebook and posted a relevant video.

"SBU cyber specialists are 'disabling' enemy surveillance systems and EW equipment at the front. With the help of kamikaze drones, they regularly destroy video-thermal and technical surveillance systems Murom, Grenadier and Pergam. The occupiers deploy them to detect Ukrainian defenders and adjust artillery strikes," the statement said.

In addition, SBU cyber specialists destroyed EW equipment designed to suppress communications, as well as other enemy equipment: 15 surveillance systems; 28 EW systems and electronic surveillance devices, including Silok-01, Pole-21, Strizh, R-330Zh Zhitel; 4 enemy communication nodes; 27 units of automotive and specialized equipment; 6 tanks, 5 D-30 howitzers, 5 armored personnel carriers, 3 self-propelled artillery systems, 7 120-mm mortars with crews, etc.