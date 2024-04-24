Coalition Support Office Set Up Under Mod Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine created the Coalition Support Office to ensure sustainable and systematic management of military assistance provided by partner nations.

This is stated by the MoD press service, Ukrinform reports.

The format of coalitions of capabilities was created in 2023 for more effective assistance by partner countries within the framework of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group.

As of now, eight coalitions have been created, among them the one of aviation capabilities, air and missile defense.

"The tasks of the Support Office are to ensure coordination and planning within the framework of coalitions of capabilities, to ensure interaction between coalitions, and to analyze communications with partner countries," said Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine, Stanislav Haider.

The Office shall support the working group headed by the Minister of Defense and working groups involving MoD and Armed Forces' officials, led by deputy ministers responsible for the areas covered by each coalition.

According to the procedure, each of the eight existing coalitions is headed by leader countries that engage other nations to participate. Thus, dozens of NATO Allies are participants in various coalitions. Countries such as Japan and Australia have also announced their intention to take part or are working on joining various coalitions.

In 2024, the format of aid to Ukraine will be modified into the so-called Ramstein 2.0. This means that from now on, Ukraine's allies will provide their support mainly not on an individual basis, but in a coalition format and in line with the established demand.

The Ministry of Defense calls on all nations to step up their efforts to repel Russian aggression and to join the coalition that best matches their respective capabilities in providing military aid to Ukraine.

As reported, the Reform Support Office was created under the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.