Naftogaz, Come Back Alive Foundation Provide Integrated Communication Systems To Ukrainian Military

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Naftogaz Group and the Come Back Alive Foundation will transfer six integrated communication systems to the East Air Command.

The relevant statement was made by the company's press service , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“In cooperation with Naftogaz Group, the Come Back Alive Foundation will provide the East Air Command with six integrated communication systems,” the report states.

The integrated communication systems are specially equipped trucks developed by the Come Back Alive Foundation together with the military professionals of Ukraine's Air Force and Ukrainian engineers. Such vehicles have already been successfully employed by the Center Air Command.

In particular, they allow the military to coordinate actions and organize communication between air defense units. As command and staff vehicles, they accompany anti-aircraft missile systems, receive information about danger from the air, and transmit it to the combat unit in a matter of seconds.

“The East Air Command's units secure the skies over the Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk, Luhansk, Kharkiv regions, as well as parts of the Zaporizhzhia, Kirovohrad, Poltava and Sumy regions. We are honored to help them strengthen their capacity. We are planning to continue cooperation with the Come Back Alive Foundation, as Ukraine's resilience greatly depends on such projects,” Naftogaz Group CEO Oleksiy Chernyshov noted.

A reminder that Ukraine's three largest charitable foundations collected a total of UAH 18.75 billion in 2023. The largest sum of donations came via the United24 platform (UAH 12.07 billion).

