Parra Poorer Than Opponent Ashraf Mir

The poll affidavit Parra has submitted before the Returning Officer in Srinagar reveals that he has not been able to earn anything from the year 2020 to 2022 for being under detention.

The PDP youth president disclosed an increase in his taxable income from Rs 4,51,279 in FY 2021-22 to Rs 4,70,310 in FY 2022-23. According to the affidavit, Waheed Para did not file taxable incomes for the financial years 2019-20, 2020-21, and 2021-22 due to being under custody. The affidavit further disclosed that Waheed Para faces two FIRs, one by the National Investigation Agency and another by the Central Investigation Kashmir.

Parra doesn't have any savings or fixed deposits. However, he has revealed ownership of agricultural land valued at Rs 2.08 crore, alongside a commercial building at Industrial Estate Pulwama and a residential house in Pulwama. According to the affidavit, Waheed possesses movable assets valued at Rs 1 lakh and immovable assets worth Rs 5 lakh.

On the other hand, his opponent Mohammad Ashraf Mir of Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party in his poll affidavit, has declared that his taxable income dropped by 2 lakhs from Rs 9,18,140 in FY 2018-19 to just Rs 7,54, 267 in FY 2019-20 when Article 370 was scrapped.

Mir, on Wednesday also submitted his nomination papers for the Srinagar parliamentary seat as a candidate for his party. The movable assets include a total value of Rs. 97 lac for Mohammad Ashraf Mir and Rs. 1,57,25,528 for his spouse. As far as immovable assets are concerned, Mohammad Ashraf Mir has declared a total value of Rs 1,54,00,000 as per the present market value, including agricultural land.

Mir has declared that his taxable income has decreased from Rs 14,79,130 in FY 2019-20 to just Rs 13,36 680 in FY 2023-24 up to March.

The affidavit states that Mir possesses 38 Kanal of agricultural land in Lasjan, valued at Rs 11.50 crore. Additionally, Mir has movable assets worth Rs 97,24,922, while his spouse possesses movable assets valued at Rs 1,57,25,528 according to the affidavit. He owns a Toyota Fortuner and a Mahindra Scorpio. Based on the provided document, Mir has Rs. 5,00,000 in cash in hand and a savings deposit of Rs. 1,25,528 in J&K Bank. (with inputs from KNO)

