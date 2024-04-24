Youth Authority Concludes Cybersecurity Training Course For Young Entrepreneurs

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 24 (KUNA) - The Youth Public Authority concluded Wednesday a cybersecurity training course for young entrepreneurs.

Professional entrepreneur program aims to help youth acquire key skills to establish their own cybersecurity businesses, the authority's Acting Director General Nasser Al-Sheikh told KUNA during a ceremony to honor the trainees held today at Daiya youth center theater.

The authority is committed to holding training courses in leadership, technological and scientific domains throughout the year to unleash talented youth's innovation and creativity, he said.

Meanwhile, head of the professional entrepreneur program Layal Al-Otaibi said 27 male and female college graduates participated in the seven-week training course.

It aimed at empowering youth to start their projects in cybersecurity at fewer risks, she noted.

Locally and internationally accredited trainers offered exercises and workshops as well as lectures to the trainees, she said.

She added the move would contribute to alluring promising young minds to invest in scientific fields badly needed by local labor market.

Mohammad Al-Shaya, a trainee, said the course was a chance to learn about the key rules of cybersecurity and means of protecting companies and corporations. (end)

fsh









MENAFN24042024000071011013ID1108135607