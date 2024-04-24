'Battle For Dogra Heartland'

Once a bastion for the BJP, the Jammu Lok Sabha seat has now emerged as a symbol of prestige for the party, particularly in the aftermath of the abrogation of Article 370. The fervor surrounding this election stems from the historical significance of Jammu, where the Praja Parishad spearheaded the movement to abolish Article 370. With the BJP rallying behind the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the party aims to retain its stronghold in the region.

However, the electoral landscape has witnessed a significant realignment with the formation of an alliance between the Congress, NC, and PDP, presenting a formidable challenge to the BJP's dominance. The alliance is banking on the support of influential figures such as NC chief Dr. Farooq Abdullah, who has thrown his weight behind the Congress candidate.

The inclusion of Reasi district and the creation of a new assembly seat named after Mata Vaishno Devi have added a new dimension to the electoral calculus. The contest in this region is expected to test the acceptance of the BJP, particularly in light of its development initiatives and the changes implemented in Jammu and Kashmir.

Crucially, the election will also highlight the aspirations of marginalized communities, including West Pakistani refugees, residents of Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, and members of the OBC community. These constituencies hold significant sway in determining the electoral outcome, with issues such as reservation, land ownership rights, and access to basic amenities taking center stage.

Candidates representing various parties have articulated their visions for the region, with BJP candidate Jugal Kishore Sharma emphasizing the development work undertaken by the Modi government. Conversely, Congress candidate Raman Bhalla has criticized the BJP's track record, highlighting concerns over unemployment and deteriorating tourism.

In this charged electoral atmosphere, Ankur Sharma of the Ekam Sanatan Dal Party has positioned himself as a proponent of political change, advocating for the rights and dignity of the Dogra community.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now