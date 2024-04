(MENAFN- AzerNews) Eleven agricultural cooperatives in the western Georgian regionof Samegrelo have recently purchased agricultural equipment worth₾1.2 million ($448,637) with a 50 percent co-financing from thestate, the Ministry of Agriculture said on Wednesday, Azernews reports, citing Agenda.

Minister Otar Shamugia inspected the equipment and implementspurchased within the state programme for co-financing agriculturalmachinery for cooperatives.

Between 2023-2024, the programme has financed 62 agriculturalcooperatives in Georgia in their purchase of 331 units of pullingmachinery and implements worth ₾7,275,591 ($2,720,084). Between 2016-2023, over 7,500 units of equipment and implementswith varying capacities worth more than ₾440 million ($164.50mln)were purchased as part of the programme, the Ministry said.