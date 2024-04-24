RITES Limited DVC Collaborate For Rail Infra Works

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Gurugram, April 24, 2024: RITES Ltd., a prime transport infrastructure consultancy, today signed an MoU with Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC), a statutory body under the Ministry of Power, to collaborate for Project Management Consultancy for rail infra works.



The partnership aims at finding novel infrastructure solutions for upgradation, renovation and development of rail connectivity for power plants and surrounding areas. As part of this collaboration, RITES will be working closely with DVC for development of rail infrastructure facilities and associated civil, structural, S&T, OHE works.





About RITES Limited:



RITES Limited is a Navratna Public Sector Enterprise and a leading player in the transport consultancy and engineering sector in India, having diversified services and geographical reach. The company has an experience spanning 49 years and undertaken projects in over 55 countries in Asia, Africa, Latin America, South America, and Middle East region.

