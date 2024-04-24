Cabinet Issues New Decisions

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Apr. 24 (Petra) - A Cabinet session held Wednesday, headed by Prime Minister Dr. Bishr Khasawneh, decided to approve the mandating reasons for a draft bylaw for lowering old-age, disability, and death insurance subscriptions for workers in private sector establishments for the year 2024.The Cabinet also greenlit the validating reasons for the draft amended bylaw for inclusion in insurance services of Social Security Corporation for the year 2024.The two systems align with the amendments that were endorsed on the Social Security Corporation Law No. (11) of 2023, which featured some provisions, definitions and conditions related to eligible beneficiaries, as well as items to streamline procedures and address some previous loopholes.Additionally, the Council of Ministers decided to subject all jobs in Ministry of Labor and the Department of Lands and Surveys to the provisions of Illegal Gains Law No. (21) of 2014, aimed to enhance integrity and transparency requirements.On another level, the Cabinet approved recommendations of the settlement and conciliation committee, related to settling pending cases between 69 companies and taxpayers and the Income and Sales Tax Department.Moreover, the Council approved the committee's recommendations to reconsider pending cases between taxpayers (or violators) and Jordan Customs Department and settle 15 cases, provided these taxpayers or violators pay all the remaining dues or fees and taxes or costs within a 2- month period from issuance of this decision.