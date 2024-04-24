Chris Foster Honored With 2024 Individual Achievement SABRE

(MENAFN- PRovoke) Chris Foster will be honoured with the Individual Achievement SABRE Award on 1 May 2024, at the North America SABRE Awards

in New York.



Foster receives the award after serving as CEO of Omnicom PR Group since 2021, in which role he oversees the industry biggest PR operation by revenue, numbering some

20 communications, consulting, and public affairs firms across the group.



Prior to OPRG, Foster was the North America president at BCW Group, responsible for managing growth, talent, and client relationships across a portfolio of six agencies in the US, Mexico, and Canada.

Foster took a break from PR agencies in 2010 and spent more than five years at global management consulting firm, Booz Allen Hamilton, where he was a partner and SVP leading teams and growth across the government, defense, and commercial business.



Foster's areas of specialty are reputation strategy, crisis communications and executive positioning. He has led national and global public awareness and communications campaigns for organizations such as Bank of America, Dow, Accenture, the U.S Department of Defense, Social Security Administration, Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Amgen, and Intel.



In 2017, Foster published his first book,“Reputation Strategy and Analytics in a Hyper-Connected World,” a cross-disciplinary resource for communication and digital professionals alike.



"I've worked with Chris for several years across a number of roles and companies," says Josh Byerly, VP and CCO at SLB. "He's a tremendously talented colleague, trusted advisor and friend. His expertise across the entire spectrum of communications is unrivaled, and it's why so many of us trust and rely on him day to day."

