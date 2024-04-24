Iran seeks energy diplomacy despite sanctions

(MENAFN) Iran's energy diplomacy is gaining momentum, with Iranian contractors currently engaged in water and electricity projects across 50 countries, as affirmed by Iranian Energy Minister Ali-Akbar Mehrabian in early February. This expansive outreach underscores Iran's commitment to fostering constructive partnerships and leveraging its expertise in the energy sector on a global scale.



Mehrabian emphasized the remarkable evolution of Iran's water and electricity industry, highlighting the transition from dependence on external sources to achieving self-sufficiency through the dedicated efforts of domestic experts. This transformation positions Iran as a significant player in the international energy landscape.



One of Iran's key advantages lies in its geographical location, which enables the harnessing of renewable energy sources such as wind and solar power. This strategic advantage has facilitated the development of renewable energy projects within the country, contributing to a diverse energy portfolio.



Recent data from Iran's Energy Ministry reveals substantial progress in the renewable energy sector, with the capacity of renewable power plants reaching 1,088.18 megawatts by late October 2023. Wind, solar, small hydroelectric, and biomass plants collectively contribute to this capacity, showcasing Iran's multifaceted approach to renewable energy development.



Despite renewables, including hydropower, currently accounting for approximately seven percent of Iran's total energy generation, the government has set ambitious targets to further expand this sector. The Iranian Energy Ministry aims to add 10,000 megawatts to the capacity of renewable power plants by August 2025, signaling a robust commitment to sustainable energy initiatives and environmental stewardship.

