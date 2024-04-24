TEDPIX closes Wednesday’s session higher

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, the main index of the Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE), known as TEDPIX, surged by 1,071 points, reaching a total of 2,304,448. The TSE holds significant prominence as one of the four primary stock exchanges in Iran, serving as a vital hub for trading activities within the country's financial markets. Alongside the TSE, Iran boasts three other notable stock exchanges: the Iran Mercantile Exchange (IME), the Iran Energy Exchange (IRENEX), and the over-the-counter (OTC) market, known as Iran Fara Bourse (IFB). Each of these exchanges plays a unique role in facilitating trade and investment across various sectors of the Iranian economy.



The TSE stands out as the primary platform for equity trading in Iran, offering investors access to a diverse range of listed companies and investment opportunities. Meanwhile, the IME specializes in commodity trading, providing a platform for the exchange of various goods and raw materials. On the other hand, the IRENEX focuses specifically on energy-related products, facilitating transactions involving oil, gas, and electricity. Additionally, the IFB serves as an alternative marketplace for securities trading, catering to the needs of investors seeking over-the-counter trading options.



Together, these four exchanges contribute to the vibrancy and liquidity of Iran's financial markets, enabling investors to participate in a wide array of investment activities, ranging from equities and commodities to energy products and securities. The continued growth and development of these exchanges play a crucial role in shaping Iran's financial landscape and fostering economic growth and stability in the region.

