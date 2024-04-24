(MENAFN- Baystreet) Texas Instruments' Stock Rises 7% On Earnings Beat

Tesla Posts Biggest Revenue Decline Since 2012, Announces 'Affordable' EVRigetti Ekes up on Novera QPU SaleRigetti Ekes up on Novera QPU SaleGE Aerospace Beats On Q1 Profit And Raises Guidance Previous Articles Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts Baystreet Staff - Wednesday, April 24, 2024







About Us

Contact Us

Advertise

License Our Content

Jobs

Disclaimer Privacy Policy

Visa's Earnings Beat Forecasts On Strong Consumer Spending Credit card giant Visa (V) has reported first-quarter financial results that beat analyst estimates as consumer spending remains strong despite elevated inflation and interest rates.The San Francisco-based company reported earnings per share (EPS) of $2.51 U.S. compared to $2.43 U.S. that was expected on Wall Street.Revenue in the January through March quarter came in at $8.80 billion U.S., beating consensus estimates of $8.62 billion U.S. Sales were up 10% from a year earlier.The company attributed the positive results to strong consumer spending, particularly on travel.Visa's overall payment volume and cross-border volume increased 8% and 16% respectively during Q1.Visa continues to expand its offerings in markets outside the U.S., largely through acquisitions. In January, the company completed its $1 billion U.S. purchase of Brazilian financial-technology company Pismo.In terms of forward guidance, Visa reiterated its previous outlook for low-double-digit revenue growth in 2024.The stock of Visa has gained 18% over the past 12 months to trade at $274.11 U.S. per share.

Copyright 1998 - 2024 Baystreet Media Corp. All rights reserved. Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 15 minutes. Non-Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 20 minutes. Bid and Ask quotation information for NYSE and AMEX securities is only available on a real time basis. Market Data is provided by QuoteMedia. Earnings by Zacks. Analyst Ratings by Zacks