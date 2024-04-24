Iran threatens to end Israel

(MENAFN) During a three-day visit to Pakistan, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi issued a strong warning to Israel, stating that any attempt by the Zionist regime to attack Iran would have severe consequences. Speaking at an event in Punjab on Tuesday, Raisi stated that if Israel were to make another mistake and attack Iran, the outcome would be different, casting doubt on the survival of the Israeli regime.



The tensions between Iran and Israel have escalated recently, with both sides engaging in tit-for-tat actions. While Israel did not officially acknowledge an airstrike on the Iranian consulate in Damascus on April 1, Iran retaliated with a significant attack on Israeli targets on April 13.



Despite reports of explosions near Isfahan last Friday, rumored to be an Israeli response, Tehran chose not to acknowledge it, opting instead to denounce the actions of the United States and the West for their support of Israel's actions in Gaza.



Raisi reaffirmed Iran's commitment to supporting the Palestinian resistance during his visit to Pakistan, condemning what he termed as the "genocide" in Gaza perpetrated with the backing of the United States and Western countries. Iran has repeatedly vowed to eliminate the "Zionist regime," and Raisi's comments underscore the ongoing tensions between Iran and Israel in the region.

