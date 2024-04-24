America Ain't All Bad: Five Good Reasons To Be Optimistic

One thing that gets many Americans depressed - especially many young progressive Americans - is climate change. And that's understandable! Climate change is a huge threat to our way of life, not to mention the natural world. The last year was

especially brutal .

There's an inherent difficulty in solving climate change, since it's an

externality

- climate policy is made at the level of individual countries, so each country has an incentive to sit back and do nothing and insist that the other countries handle the global problem.

But there's another powerful force working against climate change:

technology. Solar power, batteries, and other green technologies have gotten cheaper at astounding rates, to the point where decarbonization is the smart

economic

option as well as the good environmental choice.

At the same time, economic growth is generally shifting from manufacturing to services, especially online services, which are less carbon-intensive. As a result, emissions have been falling in the developed world, and decelerating across much of the developing world:

Nat Bullard

And as a result, projections for how bad climate change will get have been falling for the last six or seven years:

Cipher

Obviously much more needs to be done. 2.7 degrees of warming will be pretty catastrophic for a lot of people and places, and even 2.1 degrees will be difficult to live with. Electrification and decarbonization need to accelerate.

But still, this is big progress, on a huge, important, and potentially even existential issue.

A lot of people these days like to downplay the importance of GDP, but actually it's a very important economic number. GDP is a measure of national

income

- the amount that people

spend

on goods and services is, theoretically speaking, the same as the amount that people

earn

(even if in practice there are small differences between these numbers when we measure them).

We want people's incomes to go up! That means GDP growth. Also, faster GDP growth means

more people have jobs . US growth has actually been pretty average since the pandemic; it's basically staying on the trend line of previous decades.

But when you look at international comparisons, America is actually doing really well. Most countries have struggled to grow at pre-pandemic rates in the post-pandemic era - this is especially true of European countries that suffered from the Russian gas cutoff, but it's also true of places like Japan and Canada (and even China).

The US has

powered ahead , even when you take higher immigration rates into account:

Screenshot

(Note: This is not a per capita measure, but since most population growth in rich countries is now due to immigration, it's basically the same.)

And forecasters expect the US to

continue to outpace other rich countries this year

as well.

Why is the US growing so quickly? Two commonly cited reasons are 1) the US' expansionary fiscal policy, including more generous Covid relief payments, and 2) Biden's industrial policy, which is

causing a boom

in factory construction.

But I would also like to point out

allocative efficiency. The US economy got very shaken up by Covid; a lot of businesses were destroyed, and there was

a huge boom in new businesses . Americans also

moved around the country

a lot more than they had been doing in previous years.

That churn results in a better allocation of productive resources - crappy old businesses die and better ones replace them, while workers move to jobs and places where their talents are put to better use.

In any case, American income is growing strongly. And there's even better news: The higher income is flowing into the pockets of young Americans and the working class.

I've

written

several

posts

about this over the past year, but the positive data keeps coming in, and it's good to go over it again.

In the 2010s, there was a big worry that the Millennial generation, and perhaps also Generation Z, would be uniquely hurt by the financial crisis and by other negative economic trends.

But in the years since the pandemic, it's become apparent that younger generations are - on average - doing very well economically. The Economist has

a good story

showing generational income gains by age:

The Economist

Note that this chart is adjusted for changes in the cost of living over time.

And Jeremy Horpedahl has been

tracking younger generations' wealth gains

over at his blog:

Jeremy Horpedahl

There are two basic reasons for the jump in the wealth of younger generations: 1) rising house prices, and 2) falling debt levels.

Now, these are averages, not medians. It's reasonable to worry about inequality within the younger generation, especially regarding who gets to inherit an expensive house from their parents. But from 2019 to 2022, there were big increases in Millennials'

median

wealth, not just average:

FRB