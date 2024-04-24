Jamaica officially acknowledges State of Palestine

(MENAFN) On Tuesday, Jamaica made the decision to formally acknowledge the State of Palestine, following discussions held in the Cabinet the day prior.



“Jamaica continues to advocate for a two-state solution as the only viable option to resolve the longstanding (Israeli-Palestinian) conflict, guarantee the security of Israel and uphold the dignity and rights of Palestinians. By recognizing the State of Palestine, Jamaica strengthens its advocacy towards a peaceful solution,” Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade Kamina Johnson Smith stated in a media release.



“The decision is in line with Jamaica’s strong commitment to the principles of the Charter of the United Nations, which aim to establish mutual respect and peaceful coexistence among States, as well as the recognition of the right of peoples to self-determination,” she further mentioned.



Johnson Smith reiterated Jamaica's backing for a cessation of hostilities, the liberation of captives, and the provision of humanitarian assistance to the population of Gaza.



“Jamaica continues to support all efforts for de-escalation and the establishment of lasting peace in the region, imploring all parties to consider the dire consequences of further conflict and commit to diplomatic solutions ensuring the safety and sovereignty of all,” she declared.



Jamaica's decision to recognize the State of Palestine aligns it with approximately 140 member states of the United Nations, as well as the 11 nations within the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) that have extended recognition to Palestine as well. These include countries such as Ecuador, Egypt, India, Iceland, Romania, Poland, Burundi, Thailand, Tanzania, Iraq, Sweden, Russia, Guyana, Haiti, Suriname, Cuba, as well as the Dominican Republic.

