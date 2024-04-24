Katara Opens 'Haneen' Exhibit By Saudi Artist

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Cultural Village, Foundation Katara opened the“Haneen” exhibition by the Saudi visual artist Modhi Muslih, in the presence of Saif Saad Al Dosari, Deputy Director General of Katara and Director of the Human Resources Department, in addition to the presence of a number of interested people.

The exhibition, which continues until May 1 in Hall 2, Building 18, includes 21 paintings through which the artist sought to express, with her brush and colours, the states of the faces and features of her characters, which she recalled from her memory at times or from pictures at other times, to convey through them customs, rituals, and human women's diaries.

It arouses nostalgia through a muted colour space that the artist turned into a type of visual narration and colour and expressive harmony. This is what characterizes the art of portraiture, which is usually used to show facial features and expressions, and through which the artist Modi Musleh seeks to tell stories and embody the history of characters through colours with abstractness and transparency.

It is worth noting that Muslih participated in many local and international exhibitions, and her first exhibition entitled A Silent Spoken in the city of Riyadh in 2018, and one of her most important participations was in UNESCO, Paris 2019, and she received a number of awards, including the Souq Okaz Award 2017, and the Best Show Award at Expo 2023 Doha.

In his introduction to the exhibition, critic Faisal Khaled Al Khudaidi said:“In most of her works, artist Modhi Muslih used to flip through, browse, and shake hands with the souls of her painted characters by accessing details of memories in the facial features, as if opening up in the old pictures - which she imprisoned within the frames of her works. Her works bring back many memories and brings back the pulse of life and rereads it with neutrality, impartiality and transparency.”