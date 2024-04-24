Kerala: KSEB Simplifies Service Connection Process; Requires Only 2 Documents; Check

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) has streamlined its service connection procedures by reducing the maximum number of required documents to two. According to an order issued on November 2, 2018, applicants only need to submit their identity document and proof of legal right to the location where the electricity connection is sought.



The applicants need to provide proof of identity, such as an Electoral ID Card, Passport, Driving License, Ration Card, Government/ Agency/Public Sector Utility Photographic Card, PAN, Aadhaar, or Photographic Identity Certificate from Village, Municipality, Corporation or Panchayat.

Additionally, applicants submit proof of legal right to the property, which can invlude a proof of ownership certificate of the building, possession/ownership of the premises, attested copy of Aadhaar, copy of the paid receipt for the current financial year, copy of tenancy agreement if the tenant and any of the above documents, certificate of occupancy from Municipality, Corporation or Panchayat.

