(MENAFN) The president of a local councils' association in Germany, Reinhard Sager, has raised concerns over the capacity of communities across the country to accommodate more refugees, particularly those arriving from Ukraine. Sager, who is also a member of the Christian Democratic Union party, highlighted the challenges faced by municipalities in integrating a large number of migrants and refugees, citing strains on resources and funding cuts from the federal government.



Germany has become the primary destination for Ukrainian refugees in Europe, with an estimated 1.15 million individuals seeking shelter in the country. This influx has placed significant pressure on local communities, with Sager noting that many districts and municipalities are struggling to cope with both legal and illegal migration.



Sager emphasized the importance of adequate support and resources from the federal government to assist municipalities in managing the refugee influx. However, he expressed concern over funding cuts and warned of the potential consequences if the number of refugees does not decrease significantly in the near future.



The strain on resources and the challenges of integration could potentially fuel support for far-right political parties, such as the Alternative for Germany (AFD), according to Sager. He urged for proactive measures to address the issues associated with the refugee influx to mitigate the long-term impact on local communities and social cohesion.

MENAFN24042024000045015687ID1108131333