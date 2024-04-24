Sadir Japarov To Visit Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Fatime Letifova Read more
Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov has left for Azerbaijan for astate visit , Azernews reports, citing the pressservice of Kyrgyzstan.
He is accompanied by a delegation of 11 ministers.
