Sadir Japarov To Visit Azerbaijan


4/24/2024 3:08:57 AM

Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov has left for Azerbaijan for astate visit , Azernews reports, citing the pressservice of Kyrgyzstan.

He is accompanied by a delegation of 11 ministers.

