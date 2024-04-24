West lacks compromise when it comes to seizing Russian assets

(MENAFN) A reported lack of consensus among Western nations has emerged regarding the controversial issue of seizing frozen Russian assets to aid Ukraine, with European Union (EU) officials expressing reluctance to comply with United States demands. The Washington Post detailed the hesitance among European Union officials to transfer the approximately USD300 billion in Russian assets, frozen as part of unprecedented sanctions over the Ukraine conflict, to Ukraine directly. This reluctance stems from fears that any Russian retaliation would primarily target the European Union rather than the United States, as the bulk of the frozen assets are located within European countries, with the United States holding a substantially smaller portion, around USD6 billion.



The Post outlined various proposals under consideration to utilize the frozen assets to support Ukraine's efforts. While the United States has advocated for the more aggressive approach of outright seizing the funds, European Union officials have put forward alternatives, such as using the profits generated by the assets or leveraging them as collateral to secure loans for Ukraine.



The debate reflects broader tensions within the West over the most effective and legally sound course of action to address the ongoing crisis in Ukraine.



European Union officials have cited concerns that confiscating Russian assets could potentially breach international law, undermine investor trust in the euro, and invite further retaliation from Moscow. Their reservations also stem from the disproportionate risk that European countries would bear in the event of Russian reprisals. As such, there is a divergence of views between the European Union and the United States regarding the appropriate strategy to provide meaningful assistance to Ukraine.



An unnamed United States Treasury official acknowledged the lack of consensus between the European Union and the United States on the specifics of addressing Ukraine's funding needs.



While both parties agree on the necessity of further support for Ukraine, disagreement persists regarding the most viable approach. The official indicated that discussions have focused on utilizing the frozen Russian assets as a sustainable, medium-to-long-term solution to address Ukraine's financial challenges.



The ongoing debate underscores the complexities of navigating diplomatic and legal considerations in the context of international sanctions and humanitarian assistance efforts. As Western nations grapple with divergent perspectives and priorities, finding a unified approach to support Ukraine remains a pressing challenge amidst ongoing geopolitical tensions.

MENAFN24042024000045015687ID1108131219