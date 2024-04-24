Mom Opens Public Park Of International Standard In Mesaieed

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Sanaullah Ataullah |The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Municipality (MoM) yesterday opened a public park in Mesaieed, covering an area of over 38,000sqm with all necessary facilities including jogging tracks, playgrounds, landscape and local trees.

Minister of Municipality H E Abdullah bin Hamad bin Abdullah Al Attiyah inaugurated the park. It is one of the most important park built by the Public Parks Department of the Ministry to encourage people for adopting healthy lifestyle. Speaking at the event, the Minister of Municipality stressed the interest of Qatar, represented by the Ministry of Municipality, in increasing the number of public parks and gardens, planting trees and green spaces in accross the country.

Minister of Municipality H E Abdullah bin Hamad bin Abdullah Al Attiyah (third left) with other officials touring the Mesaieed Public Park after inauguration yesterday.

He said that the move aims at providing healthy and recreational facilities for citizens, residents and visitors in line with development goals and sustainable environment, based on the third national development strategy (2024-2030) to achieve the Qatar National Vision 2030.

“The Ministry is in the process of opening new parks as part of its future plans. The number of public parks, plaza and Corniche reached about 144 and the green areas in the country recorded 43 square kilometers in 2023,” said the Minister.

Mesaieed Public Park in an area of about 38,029sqm includes a walkway with a rubber floor measuring 676 meters long , green areas about 11,316 sqm with natural grass, trees, and palm trees, which are irrigated with the latest modern automatic irrigation methods.

The park also has three football fields (the first field has an area of 1847sqm for adults, the second field has an area of 450sqm for children from six to 15 years old, and the third field has an area of 288sqm for children younger than eight years. There is a basketball court with an area of 553sqm, a tennis court with an area of 667sqm. It also includes a lighted water fountain with an area of 130sqm, and six illuminated pergolas with a total area of 350sqm.



The park also has a children's play area for ages three to 15 years, covered and with rubber floors, and four sports games for children and adults.

There is large parking to accommodate 132 cars, including parking for people with special needs and parking for police cars.

Acting Assistant Undersecretary for Public Services Affairs at MoM Abdullah Ahmed Al Karani, said that the Public Services Affairs Sector at pays great attention to establishing new public parks and rehabilitating old and dilapidated ones to remain at the required level that the Ministry seeks to maintain and upgrade to match international standards.

Acting Director of the Public Parks Department Mohammed Ibrahim Al Sada said that Mesaieed Park is one of the first public parks that will be opened during the coming period, in addition to being considered one of the industrial geographical areas in which the Ministry is keen to increase the green area because of its positive role in purifying and improving the air quality in the Mesaieed area.