Russian Army Injures Seven Residents Of Donetsk Region In Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On April 23, the Russian army wounded seven residents in the Donetsk region.
Vadym Filashkin, the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.
"On April 23, Russians wounded seven residents of the Donetsk region: five in Kostiantynivka, one each in New York in Krasnohorivka," the regional governor said.
He stressed that the Russian invaders killed at least 1,933 citizens in the region and injured at least 4828 others. The figures do not include victims in Mariupol and Volnovakha.
As reported by Ukrinform, the Russian army killed one civilian and wounded five more in the Kherson region over the past day.
