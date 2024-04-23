King, Kuwait Emir Reaffirm Pride In Deep-Rooted Relations

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 23 (Petra) -- His Majesty King Abdullah II and Kuwait Emir Sheikh Meshal Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah on Tuesday reaffirmed their pride in the deep-rooted relations between the two countries and peoples.During bilateral talks followed by expanded ones at Basman Palace, attended by His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II, the two leaders stressed the importance of expanding bilateral cooperation in all fields, especially in economic and investment sectors.His Majesty welcomed Sheikh Meshal on his first visit to the Kingdom after his assumption of power as Emir of Kuwait.For his part, Sheikh Meshal congratulated the King on the 25th anniversary of assuming his constitutional powers, commending achievements under His Majesty's wise leadership.The talks covered current developments, with His Majesty warning against the dangerous escalation in the region, which could threaten regional security and stability.The King also stressed the need to step up efforts towards an immediate and lasting ceasefire in Gaza, as well as unifying Arab efforts to end the catastrophic humanitarian situation in the Strip.His Majesty stressed the need to create a political horizon for the Palestinian issue on the basis of the two-state solution, guaranteeing all the legitimate rights of the Palestinians and the establishment of their independent state on the 4 June 1967 lines with East Jerusalem as its capital.The King commended Kuwait's wise positions towards Arab causes, foremost of which is the Palestinian cause, in addition to its relentless efforts to promote regional security and stability.His Majesty bestowed Al Hussein bin Ali Medal on Sheikh Meshal, the highest civilian medal in Jordan awarded to heads of state and royalty, to highlight the deep-rooted ties between the two countries, and on the occasion of Sheikh Meshal's state visit to Jordan.His Highness Prince Mired bin Ra'ad, chief royal councillor at the Royal Hashemite Court, the escort of honour to Sheikh Meshal, Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh, Royal Hashemite Court Chief Yousef Issawi, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, Director of the Office of His Majesty Jafar Hassan, and Jordan's Ambassador to Kuwait Sinan Al Majali attended the meeting.From the Kuwaiti side, Finance Minister and Minister of State for Economic and Investment Affairs Anwar Al Mudhaf, Foreign Minister Abdullah Al Yahya, and the accompanying delegation attended the meeting.His Majesty hosted an official dinner in honour of the Kuwaiti emir and the delegation, attended by senior officials.