(MENAFN- Baystreet) This is Why Gold Could Rally All the Way to $3,000

Wave Life Gains on Progress ReportJetBlue Outlook Drops, Share Prices With itWalmart Division Announces Payment PlanUnited Parcel Service Posts Mixed Earnings As Demand Softens Previous Articles Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts Glenn Wilkins - Tuesday, April 23, 2024

HSBC Opens New Wealth Centre at Hudson Yards

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) shares were flat Tuesday, on opening its flagship wealth center at The Spiral in New York City's Hudson Yards neighborhood. The new center is a key part of the bank's wealth management strategy and will include wealth advisors dedicated to supporting high-net worth and ultra-high-net worth clients with a focus on individuals and families with international ties. The new flagship wealth center is part of a network of strategically positioned wealth centers across the U.S. to provide clients with access to highly specialized wealth and everyday banking services.

Said CEO Michael Roberts,“As one of the largest wealth management and financial services organizations in the world, it is our goal to be the preferred international financial partner for our clients. Our wealth centers play a critical role in that strategy by offering crucial connection points to our global network for our clients.

“It's important that we help our clients living, studying and investing in the U.S. meet and surpass their financial goals.”

The new wealth center is connected to HSBC's U.S. headquarters at The Spiral, a 65-story office tower at Hudson Yards in Manhattan. The wealth center will feature both wealth management and everyday banking services provide by a team of dedicated financial professionals.

HSBC shares eked up eight cents to $41.70.









About Us

Contact Us

Advertise

License Our Content

Jobs

Disclaimer Privacy Policy

Copyright 1998 - 2024 Baystreet Media Corp. All rights reserved. Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 15 minutes. Non-Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 20 minutes. Bid and Ask quotation information for NYSE and AMEX securities is only available on a real time basis. Market Data is provided by QuoteMedia. Earnings by Zacks. Analyst Ratings by Zacks