Turkish, US Officials Hold Bilateral Counterterrorism Consultations

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Türkiye's Foreign Ministry and the US State Department on Mondayheld bilateral counterterrorism consultations, diplomatic sourcessaid, Azernews reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

According to an agreement reached during Türkiye-US StrategicMechanism in Washington in March, consultations on counterterrorismwere conducted in Ankara, the sources said.

Türkiye welcomed the visit of Ambassador Elizabeth Richard, thecoordinator for counterterrorism at the US State Department, andthe“sincere exchange of views.”

During the meeting, the officials discussed many issues relatedto national security, including the PKK and its affiliates such asthe YPG, ISIS/Daesh and FETO terrorist organizations.

“Türkiye, as a country with extensive experience in combatingterrorism and steadfastly continuing this struggle, will continueto engage in sincere cooperation with its allies and all determinedcountries in combating terrorism in all its forms andmanifestations,” the sources added.