Azerbaijan Sees Increase In Number Of Visitors

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Fatime Letifova Read more

In January-March of this year, 513.5 thousand people from 171countries came to Azerbaijan, or 39.2% more foreigners andstateless persons compared to the same period last year, Azernews reports, citing the State StatisticsCommittee.

According to the information, 28.7% of the arrivals are fromRussia, 19.3% from Turkey, 10.3% from Iran, 7.2% from India, 4.8%from Georgia, 3.2% from Kazakhstan, 2.4% each Saudi Arabia andPakistan, 2.1% United Arab Emirates (UAE), 1.8% Uzbekistan, 1.5%each Turkmenistan and Kuwait, 1.4% - were citizens of Ukraine, 1.2%of Belarus, 12.2% of other countries.

Compared to the same period last year, the number of arrivalsfrom China increased 3.7 times, from India 2.4 times, fromKazakhstan 2.4 times, from Bahrain 2.1 times, from Saudi Arabia 2times, from Kyrgyzstan 2 times, from Spain 1.9 times, from thePhilippines 1.9 times times, from Italy 1.8 times, from Oman 1.7times, from Tajikistan 1.7 times, from South Korea 1.6 times, fromIran 1.6 times, from Turkmenistan 1.6 times, from Jordan 1.5 times,from Germany 49.5% , 47.5% from Uzbekistan, 42.4% from Kuwait,38.6% from Yemen, 37.7% from Poland, 32.1% from the USA, 26.1% fromUkraine, 25.7% from France, 25% from Turkey, from Pakistan 24.3%,23.8% from Russia, 22.5% from Egypt, 19.3% from Georgia, 17.8% fromthe Netherlands, 14.2% from Great Britain.

In addition, in the last 1 year, the number of arrivals from theEuropean Union member states increased by 1.6 times to 18.6thousand people, the number of arrivals from the Gulf countriesincreased by 1.5 times to 91.4 thousand people, the number ofarrivals from the CIS countries increased by 31.0 percent to 198.3there were a thousand people.

67.6% of foreigners and stateless persons who came to ourcountry used air, 30.9% used railway and car, and 1.5% used seatransport.