Milli Mejlis Approves Visa-Free Regime Between Azerbaijan, Albania

Fatime Letifova

Milli Mejlis (Azerbaijan's Parliament) agreed to eliminate thevisa requirement between Azerbaijan and Albania, Azernews reports.

The draft law on the approval of the "Agreement between theGovernment of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Council ofMinisters of the Republic of Albania on the mutual elimination ofthe visa requirement for persons holding national passports" wasdiscussed at today's session of the parliament.

After discussions, the document was put to a vote andaccepted.