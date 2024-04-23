Singapore records new 343 cases of dengue fever in 1 week

(MENAFN) The latest data released by the National Environment Agency (NEA) reveals a concerning trend in Singapore's battle against dengue fever. From April 14 to 20, the city-state recorded 343 new cases of dengue, pushing the total number of infections for the year to 6,232. This persistent rise in dengue cases underscores the ongoing challenge posed by the disease, with weekly reported cases consistently surpassing the 300 mark since the beginning of the year.



Comparisons with the previous year highlight the severity of the current situation. Notably, the number of dengue cases in Singapore has doubled in the first quarter of this year compared to the same period in the previous year. This surge in cases has been accompanied by a distressing statistic: seven deaths attributed to dengue fever have been recorded during this time frame.



The implications of this upsurge extend beyond the sheer numbers. Dengue fever, transmitted by the Aedes mosquito, poses significant health risks to affected individuals, with severe cases potentially leading to complications and fatalities. Moreover, the strain on healthcare resources and infrastructure to manage the outbreak is substantial, underscoring the urgency of effective prevention and control measures.



Efforts to combat dengue fever in Singapore encompass a range of strategies, including public education campaigns, mosquito control measures, and community engagement initiatives. However, the persistent transmission of the virus underscores the need for continued vigilance and concerted action at both individual and collective levels. Heightened awareness, prompt detection, and proactive mosquito prevention efforts are crucial in curbing the spread of dengue and mitigating its impact on public health in Singapore.

MENAFN23042024000045015839ID1108127519