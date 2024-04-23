Amir Heads To Nepal From Bangladesh

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula
Doha, Qatar: The Amir His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani left the city of Dhaka today, April 23, 2024, after a state visit to the friendly People's Republic of Bangladesh, heading to the city of Kathmandu on a state visit to Nepal.
Read Also
Amir holds meeting with President of Bangladesh Amir, Bangladesh Prime Minister witness signing of agreements Amir praises contribution of Bangladeshi community in Qatar
His Highness the Amir was seen off at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport by His Excellency Dr. Hasan Mahmud, Minister of Foreign Affairs, His Excellency Nasrul Hamid Bipu, Minister of State for Electricity, Energy and Mineral Resources, and HE Muhammad Nazrul Islam, Ambassador of Bangladesh to the country.
His Highness the Amir was accompanied by an official delegation.
MENAFN23042024000063011010ID1108127075
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.